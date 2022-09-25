Uttarakhand teen laid to rest hours after uproar, CM vows to spare none

The last rites of the teenager who was allegedly murdered in Rishikesh by now-expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya and his associates was performed at NIT ghat in Srinagar, Pauri Garwhal, on Sunday.

Earlier, the father of the girl, whose body was found from the Chilla canal in the hill town on Saturday, said he would cremate his daughter only after receiving the final postmortem reports.

"I will cremate my daughter only after I get the final postmortem report. The CM has told me that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and the case will be tried in a fast-track court," said the girl's father was quoted as saying by ANI. The deceased's brother said they had seen in the provisional report that she was beaten up and thrown in a river.

Protestors had blocked the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway outside the mortuary when the teenager's father arrived to take her body for last rites.

Massive protests have broken out across the hill state over the alleged murder in which the deceased's friends have said she was being forced to provide “special services” (sexual favours) to those coming to the resort, owned by Pulkit, where she used to work.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the SIT is probing the case from very angle, and evidence related to case has been safeguarded. “I assure that there's no attempt to erase the evidence. We'll try to expedite the case in a fast-track court. We won't spare culprits,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

