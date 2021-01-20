Uttarakhand to get 92k Covid doses this week to cover entire healthcare force
- So far 6,119 health workers have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 1,882 health workers were vaccinated on Tuesday in 34 sessions across the state.
The Uttarakhand state health department will be getting 92,500 more doses of Covishield vaccine from Centre this week for continuation of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 that started on January 16, said Dr Kuldeep Martoliya, nodal officer for state’s extended programme for immunization.
“We will be getting another 92,500 doses of Covishield vaccine in another two to three days as the Central government gave its approval for the same on Tuesday. These doses will be sufficient for 46,000 health workers, covering the total health care workers of the state,” said Dr. Martoliya.
On Tuesday, Uttarakhand reported 58.2% vaccination by the end of the day. So far 6,119 health workers have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 1,882 health workers were vaccinated on Tuesday in 34 sessions across the state.
Since Saturday, the vaccination percentage has been on a decline in the state. On the first day, over 72% health workers were vaccinated.
Speaking on the reason for the low turnout, Martoliya said, “There are two main reasons, one is that many health workers from different districts have been sent to the Maha Kumbh fair, but they were registered (for vaccination) in the districts of their original posting. We have requested the Central government to allow us to edit their registrations so that they can be vaccinated in Haridwar.”
He further said that the reduction is also because ASHA and ANM workers, associated with the vaccination drive, are not able to reach the vaccination sites due to the distance involved. The health department is looking into the matter to help these vaccinators reach the vaccination sites.
Doctors and officials at vaccination booths in Dehradun have started counselling registered candidates to encourage them to get inoculated.
