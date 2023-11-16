Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Auger machine installed as rescue ops enter day 5

Rescue operations entered the fifth day to evacuate the 40 construction workers trapped 260 metres inside the Silkyara-Barkot under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi. NHIDCL director Anshu Manish Khalko said loose debris was hampering the rescue efforts. (HT Photo)

It has been over 96 hours since workers have been stuck in the tunnel as rescuers are trying their best to execute their plans.

State-of-the-art performance auger drilling machine was brought in from New Delhi in Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft on Wednesday to expedite their rescue operation plans.

The machine can drill through the debris at 5 metres per hour, officials said, adding that they, however, can’t predict the timeline due to the possible obstacles in the form of boulders present in the debris.

The machine will be pressed into service on Thursday amid apprehensions expressed by the co-workers of those trapped inside.

On Wednesday, the workers had staged a protest at the tunnel site, alleging that the authorities and rescue teams were not doing enough to rescue those trapped.

NHIDCL director Anshu Manish Khalko said loose debris was hampering the rescue efforts.

He, however, said they are hopeful of better results with the high-performance auger machine.

“If we have to drill through 50-60 metres piled up debris, it is expected to be completed in around 12 hours,” he said.

Updating on the rescue operations, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Devendra Patwal said, “A platform has already been made to accommodate the high performance auger drilling machine brought in from Delhi. It will start working soon.”

An official involved in the rescue operation on the condition of anonymity told HT on Wednesday that the previous auger machine, provided by a Delhi based company, was not in a good condition and of high quality to drill through the debris inside the tunnel.

The machine on Tuesday evening was rendered ineffective after a boulder came in its way.

Meanwhile, the rescuers said all trapped workers remain optimistic, but a few complained of nausea, headache and anxiety.

Doctors deployed outside the tunnel by the health department said the trapped workers were being provided with medicines.

A portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the Yamunotri National Highway (NH) collapsed at around 5:30am on Sunday, leaving workers trapped inside.

Most of these workers are from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal, district administration officials said.

