Uttrakhand: ITBP carries rescue op after 2 trekkers go missing in Pithoragarh
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is carrying out rescue operations at Uttrakhand’s Pithoragarh to rescue two trekkers who went missing on Sunday during the Khaliya Top trek in Pithoragarh, news agency ANI reported.
The trekkers, identified as Vishal Gangwar, 28, and Santosh Kumar, 30 are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. According to reports, on Sunday they were stranded at near Birthi Falls in Munsiyari but managed to call for help from their mobile after which the battery died.
The ITBP deployed two teams to search for the trekkers. Both were spotted on Tuesday evening.
"They were found near Birthi Fall area which is away from the usual trekking route”, ITBP was quoted by news agency ANI.
The condition of one of the trekkers was reported to be unstable due to dehydration. The ITBP team said food and drinking water was provided by them.
"The rescue operation is still on. The team tried to call a rescue helicopter but due to steep gradient and forest and weather hazards, it was not possible to airlift them. The team is in the process of taking the trekkers to safety through the land route and the rescue operation is still on," the ITBP added.
(With inputs from agency)
-
Bengaluru rains latest: IMD sounds ‘orange alert’ as floods disrupt life
As per the weather forecast, rainfall is likely to continue for the coming few days. Heavy rainfall has been predicted for the coming 4-5 days in Bengaluru. Localities around the HAL airport area received 86.4 mm rainfall. Rainfall in other states The weather department has predicted light rainfall over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha for the next four days. These rains will be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.
-
All Bihar gram panchayats to have their own websites now
All gram panchayats in Bihar will soon have their own websites as part of the state government's mission to bring in accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance. These websites will contain demographic details, places of historical importance, important institutions as well as details of elected representatives of the area. Panchayati raj minister Samrat Chaudhary said the state government had also allocated ₹3261 crore as its grant for gram panchayats.
-
Delhi govt seeks report from MCDs on demolition drives since April 1
Maintaining its stand of opposing the demolition drives carried out by the three Bharatiya Janata Party-led municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), the Delhi government has now sought reports from the three civic bodies on all “bulldozer actions” carried out since April 1 this year. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also asked his party MLAs to even prepare to go to prison to protect people from the demolition drives.
-
Torrential rainfall triggers massive floods in Bengaluru; IMD says more to come
BENGALURU: At least two people were killed, while several others were left scrambling for shelter as heavy rainfall battered large parts of Bengaluru. Three workers were stuck in a flooded pipeline in Ullal Upanagara, and only one person managed to escape. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days.
-
Delhiwale: Knock knock! Who’s there?
The door is stained with tiny shreds of old peeling paint. The latch is entwined into a small lock so rusty that it has turned red. Green plants are growing uncut on the front. Studded with faded brasses, this is a traditional wood door you might chance upon in Old Delhi, or in any other historic neighbourhood such as Mehrauli. The lane otherwise consists of low altitude multi-storey housings. The fascinating door stands out.
