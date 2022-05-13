VIP darshans at Uttarakhand’s Char Dham shrines abolished: Pushkar Singh Dhami
DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered the administration to abolish a long-standing practice of making special arrangements for the well-connected and the influential at the four Char Dham shrines.
“We are abolishing the system of VIP Darshan at Char Dhams. There will be no separate categories or VIP system for having darshans at Char Dham anymore. We have made it the same for everyone,” Dhami told reporters on Friday, a reference to the practice that includes facilitating some pilgrims to jump the long queues at the shrines.
Dhami said police and administration officials have been instructed to conduct the yatra in a systematic manner and according to the rules so that pilgrims are not inconvenienced.
Ajendra Ajay, president of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, welcomed Dhami’s decision. “This is a very good decision of the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. God is the same for everyone and no one should get special treatment to have darshan in the house of the God”, he said
Ajendra Ajay explained that in the VIP darshan system, the temple authorities were sent details of visits by ministers, bureaucrats or others and required to ensure that they did not have to wait in the queue like others for darshan. “Information about their visiting schedule is shared with the Char Dham temple management and according to the protocol, they can have VIP Darshan”
The instructions to scrap VIP darshan were issued after a review of the arrangements for the pilgrimage to the four Himalayan pilgrimage sites, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are collectively called the Char Dham and are one of the most revered religious sites in the Hindu tradition.
Nearly 3,00,000 pilgrims have already made the Char Dham pilgrimage since May 3 when the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were opened. The portals of Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines were opened on May 6 and May 8 respectively. The four shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summers (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).
Over a million people have registered for the pilgrimage this year, up from the 4,40,000 pilgrims in 2021 and 3,10,000 in 2020 who came to the shrines. The four shrines received over 3.2 million pilgrims in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions came into force.
The chief minister said that “the Char Dham yatra is our challenge, and the government is making every effort to streamline it”. “In the last two years, the yatra couldn’t happen properly due to Covid, so this time the number of pilgrims visiting the yatra has increased manifold”.
This year, Dhami also deputed two cabinet ministers Dhan Singh Rawat and Subodh Uniyal to oversee the yatra arrangements at Kedarnath and Badrinath, respectively.
Dhami also told the authorities to take adequate precautions in view of the death of some people during the pilgrimage but stressed that the deaths were on account of the health condition of the individuals, not due to chaos.
Heatwave intensifies in UP, Banda blazes at 47.8 degrees
LUCKNOW Heat wave conditions intensified in Uttar Pradesh with the day temperature soaring in several cities and Banda recording 47.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest place in the state on Friday. Kanpur 46.7, Prayagraj 46.6, Hamirpur 46.2, Orai 46 and Agra 45.5 were not very far behind. The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 42 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees above normal. The western part of the state was likely to remain dry till May 16.
Now, pandas of Sangam to greet ‘jajmans’ with digitised genealogy
Even as the state government and the Prayagraj Mela Authority have initiated several projects as part of preparations for organising a grand Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, the pandas or traditional priests of Sangam banks, known for possessing documented family chronology of huge number of devotees, too are also not lagging behind. Many of the prominent pandas of the city have started digitisation of family records, most of it going back to many decades.
UP govt to formulate AVGC policy
LUCKNOW To suit present-day industry demands, Uttar Pradesh is all set to formulate a new policy on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), said a government statement on Friday. The policy will be formulated as per the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath of transforming UP into the IT hub of the country, the statement added.
Over 1k PG medical seats vacant in state, parents seek change in admission policy
Mumbai: More than 1,000 postgraduate medical seats across the country have gone vacant this year, of which 296 seats are in Maharashtra. Admissions to the PG medical courses conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee ended on May 9. A medical education activist based out of Thane, Muzaffar Khan added that a change in admission policy, introduced by MCC this year, could be a reason for the high number of vacant seats. No seats will be surrendered to state admission bodies, said MCC.
Delhi: Woman dies as fire breaks out at building near Mundka metro station
The Delhi Police said that on preliminary inquiry, it was learnt the affected building was typically used for commercial purposes such as providing office space for companies, according to a report by news agency ANI.
