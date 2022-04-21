‘Wherever illegal encroachments are found…’: Pushkar Dhami backs bulldozer demolitions
Amid mounting criticism of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state governments for demolishing properties of riots accused, party leader and Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday justified such demolitions, saying bulldozers will be used wherever ‘illegal encroachments’ are found.
“We are not using bulldozer against anyone forcefully. Till now, we’ve used bulldozer at three places: Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Haldwani. It is being used against illegal encroachments; wherever such things are found, it will be used,” Dhami said at an event in state capital Dehradun.
The chief minister’s remarks came on a day when the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions against razing of houses and shops in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which it stayed a day ago, refused to stay all demolitions across the country. The top court, however, ordered that the status quo will continue in Jahangirpuri, adding that the matter will next be heard in two weeks’ time.
Also Read | Jahangirpuri demolition to remain halted; Supreme Court says may take ‘serious view’ of drive executed after order
The area witnessed communal clashes on April 16. The BJP-run North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday carried out what it decribed as an ‘anti-encroachment drive’ but was forced to halt the exercise within hours as the apex court ordered a status quo.
Though its action triggered massive outrage, the NDMC described the activity as a ‘routine exercise’.
Also Read | Decoding where the law, constitutional courts stand on bulldozer demolitions
BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was the first state to adopt such a ‘tactic’, brining Adityanath the moniker of ‘bulldozer baba’. Taking cue, other BJP state governments, including in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, which were among several states that witnessed riots earlier this month, ordered demolition of properties of riots accused.
Karnataka, another BJP-ruled state, which, too, saw communal violence last week, is also likely to follow suit.
-
Delhi government makes Covid booster shot free for beneficiaries aged 18-59
Precautionary Covid-19 dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 years in all government vaccination centres, news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi government.
-
Ganesh Naik case: No relief or protection from arrest for BJP MLA
Ganesh Naik has not got any relief or protection from arrest on his anticipatory bail applications in two cases of rape and threat registered against him by Navi Mumbai police. The former minister and BJP MLA from Airoli had made two applications at Thane Sessions Court on Thursday. Naik had hence filed for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the two cases.
-
City sees hottest April day in eight years after first pre-monsoon drizzle
Even as the city woke up to an overcast sky with first pre-monsoon drizzle being reported in isolated places, Thursday turned out to be the hottest April day in eight years. India Meteorological Department's Santacruz monitoring station – representative for Mumbai – put the maximum daytime temperature at 38.9 degrees Celsius. Thursday is also significantly hotter than the highest temperature recorded in April last year - 35.8 degrees Celsius on April 7.
-
Yogi orders construction of new jails, use of more technology for prison security in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the construction of new jails and more barracks in the existing ones in Uttar Pradesh to deal with overcrowding. Yogi also said more technology should be used for the security of prisons. Yogi said there should be a facility of sanitary napkins, dispensers, and incinerators at the women's help desk. Prisons should be developed as a correction homes, Yogi said.
-
Thane Municipal Corporation has over 4,000 Covid beds in case of a probable fourth wave
Thane Municipal Corporation's current Covid positivity rate is 1.73%. The active cases have slightly increased from last week's 15. However, hospitalisation continues to be low with only six patients admitted in Covid health centres. TMC recorded 18 positive cases on Thursday. The number was 19 on March 10. On a daily basis, there are more than 700 Covid tests conducted. These include 512 rapid antigen tests and 232 RT-PCR.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics