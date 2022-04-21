Jahangirpuri demolition to remain halted; Supreme Court says may take ‘serious view’ of drive executed after order

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the status quo order halting the Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive and said it may take a 'serious view' of the continuance of demolition on Wednesday after the North MCD Mayor was informed about the court order. The matter will come up before the bench after two weeks. “We’ll take a serious view of demolition that took place after information was given to Mayor,” Justice LN Rao said.

As the big hearing, a day after the top court halted the demolition on Wednesday, began, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said encroachments are wrong, but what is happening here is that Muslims are being associated with encroachment. To this, Justice LN Rao asked whether no Hindu properties were demolished. "This is not stated by us, by the ministers concerned. Such incidents have happened in other states especially on Ram Navami. When people are asked to not carry out processions you know what happens. Places are bulldozed and people are arrested," Kapil Sibal said, as reported by LiveLaw.

Dushyant Dave said why only one community is being targeted when there are 731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi with lakhs of people residing. "If you want to act against unauthorized constructions, you go to Sainik Farms. Go to Golf Links where every second home is an encroachment. You don't want to touch them, but target the poor people," advocate Dave said, as quoted by LiveLaw.

As Kapil Sibal said he wanted a stay of demolitions, Justice Rao said all demolitions across the country can't be stayed.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said demolition notices to buildings were issued and no individual is opposing as they will have to show notices; only organisations are coming. "Allegation that one community is targeted is incorrect. In Madhya Pradesh's Khargaon, which has become topic of all debates, 88 affected parties are Hindus. I’m sorry I’ve to bifurcate them. The government doesn’t want to. I’m being compelled to. This has become a pattern that whenever an issue arises, instead of individuals coming in, organisations file petition and the entire spectrum jumps in," advocate Mehta said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON