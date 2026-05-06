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Wife of retd brigadier killed in crossfire in Dehradun demands 1 cr compensation

Wife of retd brigadier killed in crossfire in Dehradun demands ₹1 cr compensation

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:01 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, The family of retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi, who was killed in a crossfire between two groups in the Rajpur area here, has demanded 1 crore compensation from the Uttarakhand government, citing his distinguished service.

Wife of retd brigadier killed in crossfire in Dehradun demands 1 cr compensation

The 74-year-old former army officer was on a morning walk on Mussoorie Road on March 30 when he was hit by a bullet during an exchange of fire between occupants of two cars, triggered by a row that began at a nightclub.

Renu Joshi, the widow of the deceased officer, said she has written to the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority for the compensation claim.

In her letter dated April 16, she highlighted that Joshi served the Indian Army for 36 years and received the Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary courage.

The letter noted that the retired brigadier had no connection to the groups involved in the violence. It further argued that under Articles 21 and 300A of the Constitution, the state is responsible for protecting the lives and property of its citizens.

Renu Joshi also alleged that the police were yet to file a chargesheet against the individuals involved in the fatal shootout.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Wife of retd brigadier killed in crossfire in Dehradun demands 1 cr compensation
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Wife of retd brigadier killed in crossfire in Dehradun demands 1 cr compensation
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