Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station.

Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. “There are three brothers who have a property dispute going on and they frequently call to complain against the other. The police had received around 12 such complaints so we called them,” officials said.

Ruby, who is married to one of the brothers, works at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and had come to the police station. However, she and her father both started abusing the officer and she started recording their interaction with the family. Police officers said the station has CCTV cameras and asked her to stop recording, following which she misbehaved with one of the woman assistant sub-inspectors and injured her.

The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station. A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station. The accused was arrested, but later let out on bail.

Officers added that they are seeking legal opinion to see if further action can be taken against the woman as she had also used obscene language with the police.

Police organise Know Your Case camps on every second Saturday of the month for grievance redressal.