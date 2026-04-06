Delhi excise case: CBI opposes Kejriwal's plea for Justice SK Sharma's recusal

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday opposed before the Delhi high court, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s application seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing its appeal against the trial court’s order discharging him and 22 others in the Delhi excise policy case, describing the development as “something serious” that had taken place in the national capital. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal leaves his residence to appear in the Delhi High Court in connection with the liquor scam case, in New Delhi, Monday, April 6, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Justice Sharma took Kejriwal’s application on record and listed it for hearing on April 13.

Even as Justice Sharma issued notice on the application, solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agency, submitted that while some individuals make a career out of making baseless allegations, this was the first instance where Kejriwal had levelled “frivolous, vexatious and contemptuous” allegations against the institution.

He further submitted that Kejriwal, who appeared in person to argue the recusal application before the Delhi High Court, should continue to appear personally in subsequent hearings as well, and not appear only once for “theatrics”.

“This is something very serious, and some people in this country make a career out of making reckless, baseless allegations, expecting them to be taken seriously. This is for the first time that this respondent has made baseless allegations against this august institution. It’s not only frivolous and vexatious, it is contemptuous also. This is something serious that has happened in the capital of this country,” the SG said.

He added, “One of the respondents (Arvind Kejriwal), who is appearing in person, was earlier represented by an advocate. He will now have to discharge his lawyer and appear on every hearing. This forum in this court is not meant for theatrics.”

The law officer further submitted that Kejriwal’s writ petition before the Supreme Court of India seeking transfer of the case from Justice Sharma’s bench to another judge, but the objections raised in the matter are yet to be removed. It was also informed that apart from Kejriwal, six others had also filed applications seeking similar relief, and any remaining parties intending to file similar applications should do so at the earliest.

However, Kejriwal, appearing in person before the Delhi High Court, submitted that he would argue the recusal application himself and informed the court that he had withdrawn his writ petition from the Supreme Court. “Maine recusal ki application file kari hai. I will argue this (application) myself. I will avail my legal rights. As of now, I have not issued my vakalatnama to anyone,” Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, in his application, which was filed days after Chief Justice D.K Upadhyaya on March 13 declined Kejriwal and others' request to transfer the appeal to another bench, stated that there was a “grave, bona fide and reasonable apprehension” that the proceedings in the matter may not be conducted impartially or neutrally.

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others, concluding that the CBI’s material did not even disclose a prima facie case, let alone a grave suspicion.

In his 601-page order, special judge Jitendra Singh of Rouse Avenue court also directed a departmental inquiry against the “erring investigating officer” who framed charges against the accused in the absence of material evidence, holding that the IO abused his official position to conduct an unfair investigation.

The agency had then approached the high court, assailing the trial court's order on the ground that the verdict was passed by “ignoring” the evidence gathered by the agency, the findings were “inherently wrong”, and the agency collected several documents, examined witnesses, collected e-mails, WhatsApp chats and its evidence was not in the “air”.

The high court stayed till March 16 the trial court’s order directing departmental action against CBI’s investigating officer and observations against him, noting that the remarks were “prima facie foundationally misconceived, especially when made at the stage of charge itself”. The judge had also requested that the trial court defer the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case stemming from the CBI case and await the outcome of the CBI’s appeal against the February 27 verdict.

On March 16, the Delhi High Court granted Kejriwal and 22 other accused time until April 5 to file their responses to the CBI appeal.