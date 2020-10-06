Delhi govt urges L-G to allow cinema halls to open

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:43 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Tuesday sent a proposal to lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, urging him to allow theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes in the Capital to open from October 15 as per the central government’s guidelines, a senior government official said.

The matter, the official said, was briefly discussed in Tuesday’s Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting without any conclusion.

The need for a revised Covid-19 management strategy and modalities of an intensive awareness campaign in the light of the festive season ahead was also discussed in detail in Tuesday’s meeting.

The DDMA is chaired by Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is its vice-chairperson.

“These discussions will continue in the authority’s next meeting likely to happen in another week,” the senior DDMA official quoted above said.

The next DDMA meeting, the official said, is likely to see detailed discussions on Ramlila celebrations, Durga Puja and further relaxations of lockdown norms, especially regarding cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes.

The government’s proposal came after the Centre on Tuesday issued guidelines on cinema halls and multiplexes that have been allowed to open under the fresh reopening guidelines from October 15, after remaining shut for more than six months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The proposal on cinema halls was only briefly discussed in the meeting of the DDMA but there was no decision. The Delhi government has already sent a proposal to the L-G, urging him to allow cinema halls to open as per rules laid down by the Centre. The same proposal includes a demand to allow all weekly markets to open in every zone,” said the government official, who did not wish to be identified.

Last month, the government had sent a proposal to open all weekly markets but the L-G allowed only a small relaxation by allowing two weekly markets per day per zone instead of the one at present.

On September 18, Baijal had directed the government to draft a fresh strategy for containment zones, which is yet to be finalised, several senior officials confirmed. The present strategy under discussion requires districts to have area-specific containment plans to suit planned localities, unauthorised colonies, rural areas, etc., said a senior official in the revenue department without elaborating further.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Baijal tweeted: “Discussed the recent trends of Covid-19 situation in Delhi and revised strategy as suggested by experts, including prospective planning for the management of Covid-19 in the coming months.”

The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, revenue and transport minister Kailash Gahlot, chief secretary Vijay Dev, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and director of the national centre for disease control, Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, said Baijal in another tweet.

The chief minister’s office, however, did not comment on the developments.

The senior DDMA official who did not wish to be identified said, “The Authority was informed that a total of 173 dedicated multi-organisation mobile teams have been formed in 11 districts for concerted enforcement action. Fines are being levied for violation of national directives for Covid-19 management and enforcement-related performance by each district is being monitored daily. It was decided that considering the gravity of the pandemic situation, focused attention should be on containing transmission, strengthening medical infrastructure, improving recovery of patients and reducing Covid-19 fatalities.”