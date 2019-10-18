Delhi hit by squall, light rain; AQI likely to improve

cities

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:31 IST

New Delhi

The southwest and northwest parts of Delhi on Friday experienced squall and light rain. Weather experts said that the sudden gust of wind is likely to improve Delhi’s air quality on Saturday.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degree Celsius on Friday, which was two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

On Friday, the overall average air quality index (AQI) was recorded 248, in the ‘poor’ category by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was an improvement from Thursday when the AQI was 284. The squall hit Delhi around 6.45 pm at a speed of 15kmph. At 10 pm, the AQI had improved to 229.

“There is no forecast of rain for tomorrow (Saturday). On Saturday, Delhi is likely to have partly cloudy sky, with a little mist in the morning,” said a senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to sudden change in weather at least eight incoming flights had to be diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur airports. Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) said two of the eight flights were international.

Experts said that the sudden gust of wind, however, is likely to bring down pollution levels in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

“There is a forecast of winds till Tuesday, which will help blow away the pollutants,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

ends

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:31 IST