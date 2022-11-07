No more WFH, primary schools to reopen: Delhi air pollution tracker| Top points

With slight improvement in air quality, Delhi's primary schools are set to reopen from Wednesday. The schools were closed last week as the AQI (Air Quality Index) in the national capital went from bad to worse. Curbs on outdoor activities for secondary school students will also be lifted from Wednesday. On Monday morning, the hourly AQI was 350 at 7am in the "very poor " category. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 339, the central pollution control board (CPCB) stated. There have been fewer incidents of farm fires, the government has noted. In Punjab, the farm fires have hit a two-week low amid criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party - ruling in the state apart from the national capital - by rivals.

Here are top points on Delhi air pollution and restrictions:

1) Ban on entry of trucks into the national capital would be partially lifted and directions - for work from home - for government offices - have been amended, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a briefing on Monday. Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had announced mandatory 50 per cent work-from-home for the government offices, and a similar advisory was issued for private offices.

2) "The Air Quality Index has reached 450 (in the severe category), and that's when central panel had recommended curbs," the minister said, stressing that a “rapid improvement” has been seen in the latest updates.

3) Ban on construction work - related to highway, road, flyover, overbridge, pipeline, power transmission - has been lifted,” he further added. But curbs on private construction and demolition activities remain.

4) Curbs on BS III petrol vehicles and BS IV diesel vehicles will still continue in Delhi over concerns on emissions. Gopal Rai said the ban was imposed under Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP); and that it won't be lifted yet.

5) On Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel had lifted restrictions under stage IV of GRAP - the final stage in its air pollution measures - imposed three days ago.

The latest announcement comes following a key meeting held by the Delhi government.

(With inputs from ANI and bureau)

