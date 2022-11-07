Key Delhi govt meet today to decide on reopening primary schools in Capital

The state government will, in a meeting to be chaired by Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, on Monday decide on easing restrictions for BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles and reopening primary schools, said senior officials aware of the matter, while diesel trucks were allowed to enter Delhi from Sunday evening itself, as restrictions under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) were eased.

The string of curbs, which were imposed on Friday, in a bid to cut — and ease the impact of — toxic pollution levels in Delhi, were lifted on Sunday, as the city’s air quality improved over the weekend.

“Whether schools need to remain shut beyond that will be assessed. A discussion will also be held around whether to continue with 50% work of government employees or not,” a government official aware of the matter said.

Under Stage 4, the most severe, of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), state governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) are empowered to consider “additional emergency measures” like closing educational institutions. The restrictions at that stage also mandate that diesel trucks can no longer enter the Capital, while BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles must stay off the streets, or risk a ₹20,000 fine, and that work on linear public projects such as roads and highways be stopped.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) relaxed curbs from this level on Sunday, citing the drop in pollution levels, even as it asserted that Stage 3 of the curbs continue to be in effect.

Stage 4 (also known as “Severe+”) of the plan kicks in when the AQI is forecast to enter 450. Stage 3 can be imposed when the AQI is predicted to approach, or cross, the 400 mark.

Under the penultimate stage, private constructions and demolitions are disallowed, while states can decide on imposing curbs on older diesel vehicles, a decision that will also be on the agenda for the Monday meeting, said officials aware of the matter.

Residents and operators of transport services welcomed the CAQM’s move.

All India Motor and Goods Transport Association president Rajender Kapoor said the ban on diesel trucks affected business over the weekend.

“Around 60,000 trucks enter Delhi every day from outside. Some travel from as far as Kerala and were hit by the sudden decision. Trucks that left for Delhi from southern parts of the country days before the ban did not know that it was going to happen and were stranded on the borders of the Capital,” said Kapoor.

Meanwhile, heads of schools in the Capital said they will take a call on reopening primary classes after the government issues a notification that details the rules.

Rashmi Raj Biswal, principal of DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, said that the school will hold online classes on Monday while Tuesday was a holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Biswal that the on and off closure of schools was disruptive and it was important to take parents into account before issuing such orders.

“We did not receive any request for closure of school from a single parent. Most of them are working and prefer to have children go to school. In primary classes especially, parents are needed for hand-holding. The closure of schools is not a solution. We will now wait for further orders from the government,” said Biswal.