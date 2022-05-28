Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 dead, 2 hurt as building falls in outer Delhi

A view of the under constructed site after it collapsed, at Phirni Road, Mundka, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 27, 2022. (HT Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 04:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 24-year-old labourer died and two others sustained severe injuries when an under-construction building collapsed in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Friday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the deceased man by his first name as Manas, a resident of Prem Nagar, and the injured as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar (age unknown), residents of Bhagat Singh Park area.

Police said they received a call at 5.19pm informing them that the roof of a building under construction at Firni Road in Mundka had collapsed.

The station house officer along with the Nangloi assistant commissioner of police soon reached the spot.

“They found that an under-construction building had collapsed. The building belonged to one Kapil, a resident of Mundka village, and was built over 250-300 square yards,” Sharma said.

Police said that right after the incident, Kapil, his cousin Subhash (both identified by their first names) and other locals managed to extricate Manas, who was working at the site, and took him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

