1 dead as bus rams into parked vehicles in Delhi’s Rohini

One man was killed and another sustained serious injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus ran over a few vehicles parked on the roadside in Rohini on Saturday afternoon, the Delhi Police said, adding that the bus driver has been apprehended.

The injured man was identified as Ram Sharma, a resident of Rohini Sector. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, police said. The injured man was identified as Ram Sharma, a resident of Rohini Sector.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media which ostensibly showed an electric bus running over at least eight two-wheelers parked before coming to a halt.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the police control room received a call about the accident near Mother Divine School in Rohini. When police reached the spot, they were told that two people were rushed to hospital where one was declared dead on arrival.

Sidhu said the bus driver, identified as Sandeep (single name) was later arrested.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!