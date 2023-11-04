1 dead as bus rams into parked vehicles in Delhi’s Rohini
One man killed, another injured after a DTC bus ran over parked vehicles in Delhi. Bus driver apprehended. Identity of deceased yet to be determined.
One man was killed and another sustained serious injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus ran over a few vehicles parked on the roadside in Rohini on Saturday afternoon, the Delhi Police said, adding that the bus driver has been apprehended.
The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, police said. The injured man was identified as Ram Sharma, a resident of Rohini Sector.
A video of the incident surfaced on social media which ostensibly showed an electric bus running over at least eight two-wheelers parked before coming to a halt.
Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the police control room received a call about the accident near Mother Divine School in Rohini. When police reached the spot, they were told that two people were rushed to hospital where one was declared dead on arrival.
Sidhu said the bus driver, identified as Sandeep (single name) was later arrested.