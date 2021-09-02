112.1mm of rain in 24 hours is heaviest Delhi has seen in September in 19 years

Delhi on Wednesday received 112.1mm of rain, within a span of 24 hours, to record the highest single day rainfall for the month of September in 19 years and the fifth highest for the month since 1963, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) records.

The intense rain showed no signs of abating and continued well into Wednesday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging on key stretches, residential colonies and low-lying areas.

The weather officials said the rainfall activity is likely to decrease from Thursday — they have forecast only light and scattered rain over the next two days. “The monsoon trough has shifted southwards again and is closer to Delhi, which combined with easterly winds blowing over the north-west region resulted in these heavy spells. Light rain may occur in parts of the city on September 2-3,” an IMD official said, asking not to be named.

According to the IMD rainfall data, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, received 112.1mm rain between 8.30am Tuesday and 8.30am Wednesday — the highest 24-hour rainfall in September since 2002. The last time it rained so much was on September 13, 2002, when Delhi received 126.8mm rain over 24 hours.

The Palam weather station recorded 71.1mm rainfall over 24 hours. The Lodhi Road and Ridge weather stations recorded 120.2mm and 81.6 mm rain, respectively, during the same period, while the Ayanagar station received 68.2mm rainfall.

Weather scientists said the Safdarjung observatory recorded another heavy spell of rain between 8.30am and 11.30am, measuring 75.6mm. The Palam weather station received 78.2mm during this period while Lodhi Road received 75.4mm, Ridge received 50 mm and Ayanagar received 68.2 mm.

On Tuesday, too, Delhi received heavy rainfall measuring 84.1mm over six hours.

Delhi has been receiving short and intense spells of rain instead of being more uniformly distributed this season, which weather experts say is adversely affecting the ecology. The intense spells have covered the monthly rainfall deficit as well.

While August had ended with a monthly rainfall deficit of 13%, September has already recorded surplus rain on the first day of the month itself. August had received 214.5 mm rain against the normal reading of 247.7mm. However, September has received 112.1mm rain in just one day, against a normal reading of 6.6mm for the month so far.

Delhi this monsoon (from June 1) has received 868.5mm rainfall, against a normal reading of 530.4mm til September.