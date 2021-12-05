13 flyers under scanner amid new variant concerns

Thirteen international passengers who arrived in the city from “high risk” countries are under observation at Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital as their samples await genome sequencing results to ascertain if they have been infected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Nine of the 13 have tested positive on either an RT-PCR or rapid antigen test. The results of four others are awaited. However, to confirm whether they have been infected with the new variant, their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing.

“It will take another couple of days to get the results,” said a doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity. India’s genomic sequencing consortium INSACOG has asked all its labs to fast-track sequencing of samples from travellers, connecting airports to labs with smaller sequencers so that they do not need to wait for many samples before a cycle.