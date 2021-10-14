13,500 admissions under DU second cut-off

New Delhi: Delhi University has admitted over 13,500 students under the second cut-off list for which registrations closed on Wednesday.

The number of admissions is expected to rise further as colleges can approve applications till Thursday and students can pay the fee till Friday evening. For instance, principals of different DU colleges have accorded approvals to 7,245 students who have time till Friday evening to clear their payments.

According to data shared by DU officials, the university received a total of 115,490 applications, under the first and second cut-off lists, for its 70,000 undergraduate (UG) seats till Wednesday evening.

The university had said that around 5,300 students had paid their fee in the first two days of admissions under the second cut-off.

The third cut-off will be released on Saturday and students can take admission under this list between October 18-21.

This year, eight DU colleges announced a 100% cut-off in 11 UG courses due to a rise in the number of top-scorers. Of these, only three had closed in the first cut-off list and the remaining saw a marginal drop in the second cut-off.

Officials across top DU colleges, including South campus and off-campus colleges, said admissions were likely to close in subjects such as Political Science, English, Economics, and Science courses.

For instance, officials at Aryabhatta College said admissions to English, History, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Economics are likely to be closed in the third cut-off list for the unreserved category. “The admissions have already breached the seat limits in aforesaid subjects,” said an official from the college.

However, officials added that a clearer picture will only be available when the course fee payment window closes on Friday.