13-year-old girl raped in hotel at Delhi’s Paharganj by family friend

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old family friend who lured her to a hotel in Paharganj on Sunday after promising to buy her a new school uniform.

Police said they have registered a case under IPC sections related to rape and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and are on the lookout for the accused. Police said they are also examining CCTV footage from the hotel for clues.

According to police, the suspect promised to buy the girl a new school uniform, as her old one was in tatters, and allegedly asked her to accompany him to get her measurements taken. Police said her mother, who was unwell, asked the girl to go with the suspect as the family trusted him. The victim told police that her family became acquainted with the victim, Anil (AGE?), during their visits to a community kitchen at a nearby temple.

Investigators said the suspect reportedly took the girl to the hotel around 10.30am on Sunday and made her sit in a room as he said he has to finish some work. She claimed that after a while, she reportedly got suspicious of Anil’s behaviour and screamed, but the latter allegedly covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

However, she managed to escape from the room when Anil stepped away from her a few moments later. Anil allegedly tried to chase her but gave up soon.

According to police, she reached her house and told her mother about the episode after which they approached the police station. The police took the girl for medical examination where she was also counselled.

“We are scanning the CCTV cameras in and around the hotel and raids are being carried out to nab the accused,” said an official.