14 die in massive fire in west Delhi building near Mundka metro station, 12 injured

NEW DELHI: Fourteen people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi on Friday afternoon, police and fire department officials said.

More than 70 people were in the building when the fire started on the first floor and engulfed the entire structure soon after. Police personnel said they rescued many by breaking the windows in and using ropes.

Twelve people who sustained injuries were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said the first floor housed the office of a firm that manufactures CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. While the owner of the firm was taken into custody by local police on Friday evening, it was unclear if he had been arrested or not.

Police officers later confirmed that the building owner was arrested.

The blaze and firefighting operations affected traffic on both carriageways of Rohtak Road.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call reporting the fire around 4.40pm.

“Ten fire tenders were rushed to the fire spot at first, and 14 more were sent in later, owing to the scale of the fire. A woman’s body was found inside the building during the fighting operation. Three injured people had already been rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals in CATS ambulances by the time firefighters reached the building,” said Garg. Fire fighters took over the operations and rescued others.

Police said the commercial building mostly housed office spaces.

Fire department officials said 24 fire tenders were at the spot.