14 injured in fire, cylinder blasts in central and north Delhi
NEW DELHI: At least 14 people, including six firefighters and a policeman, were injured in two incidents of fire and cylinder blasts that took place in Anand Parbat Industrial Area and Azad Market in central and north Delhi respectively in the early hours of Saturday, fire and police departments said.
At the Azad Market, a fire broke out in a building that has many shops selling paints, tripal, and bags. The building collapsed due to the blaze. The fire engulfed the adjacent gas welding shop, where a cylinder exploded due to which five persons were injured.
In the Anand Parbat Industrial Area fire, the fire broke out in an electrical items manufacturing factory. While the firemen were dousing the flames, blasts took place in LPG cylinders kept inside. Due to the explosion, a total of nine people suffered burns and other injuries. The nine included six firefighters, one policeman, one person associated with the factory and an unknown person.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call at 4.45am about fire in a factory at gali number 4 in the industrial area. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the fire site.
“Our six firefighters, one policeman and two others were injured because of the blasts in cylinders. We have admitted the injured firemen at a private hospital near Karol Bagh. The fire is under control now,” added Garg.
The six injured firemen were identified as Ajmer, Samunder, Ankit, Vikas, Rinku Yadav and Rakesh. The identities of the other three injured persons were not immediately available.
About the Azad Market fire, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a call regarding the fire was received at 4.40am. A police team reached there and found that some shops were lit and fire tenders were called immediately.
“Subsequently, the main building where the fire had broken out collapsed. Incidentally, in one adjoining shop of welding, a cylinder blast incident also took place leading to minor injuries to 5 persons who are safe currently,” said DCP Kalsi.
It was not immediately clear who the five injured persons were. Five fire tenders were brought in to douse the flames. As of now, the fire has almost been brought under control. Teams of Delhi Disaster Management are working to remove the debris of the collapsed building. Legal action is being initiated, said DCP Kalsi.
Chandigarh is poised to fly, only no one is pressing the button: Neelam Mansingh
Eminent Chandigarh-based thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry feels as a cultural hub, Chandigarh is poised to fly – only the powers that be are not pressing the button. “Every creative work is a partnership between the artist and the sponsor, and in most situations, the sponsor is the government,” she says. The performance was scheduled to take place on World Theatre Day but was cancelled just three days before the event.
Govt ready for talks with Maoists if they express faith in Constitution: Baghel
Expressing satisfaction over the decline of Maoist incidents in the state, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the government is ready to hold talks with the Maoists if they express their faith in the Constitution of India. According to the state government records, in the last five years Maoist related violence has dipped from 479 incidents in 2017 to 226 in 2021.
Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham
The temple was locked by Archeological Survey of India in 1970's after a controversy over the presence of a mosque and sanctum sanctorum of the temple at the same place. The temple's sanctum sanctorum is opened only on Mahashivratri every year. On Thursday, Uma Bharti tweeted that she will perform Jalabhishek in the temple on April 11. After Bharti's claim, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma supported her and said the lock will be opened soon.
Delhi sees two early morning fire outbreaks, few injuries reported
A fire broke out in the Azad market area on Saturday morning, engulfing five shops spread over three buildings, reported news agency ANI. Delhi Fire Service, Divisional Fire Officer, Rajinder Atwal, said that the fire has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. Another blaze at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area has left six firefighters injured. They have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital for treatment.
TMC leader’s murder probe handed to CBI
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh, following which violence broke out in West Bengal's Birbhum district that killed nine people last month. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death when 10 houses were set ablaze in Bogtui village on March 21, in a suspected fallout of the murder of Sheikh.
