14 injured in fire, cylinder blasts in central and north Delhi

NEW DELHI: At least 14 people, including six firefighters and a policeman, were injured in two incidents of fire and cylinder blasts that took place in Anand Parbat Industrial Area and Azad Market in central and north Delhi respectively in the early hours of Saturday, fire and police departments said.

At the Azad Market, a fire broke out in a building that has many shops selling paints, tripal, and bags. The building collapsed due to the blaze. The fire engulfed the adjacent gas welding shop, where a cylinder exploded due to which five persons were injured.

In the Anand Parbat Industrial Area fire, the fire broke out in an electrical items manufacturing factory. While the firemen were dousing the flames, blasts took place in LPG cylinders kept inside. Due to the explosion, a total of nine people suffered burns and other injuries. The nine included six firefighters, one policeman, one person associated with the factory and an unknown person.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call at 4.45am about fire in a factory at gali number 4 in the industrial area. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the fire site.

“Our six firefighters, one policeman and two others were injured because of the blasts in cylinders. We have admitted the injured firemen at a private hospital near Karol Bagh. The fire is under control now,” added Garg.

The six injured firemen were identified as Ajmer, Samunder, Ankit, Vikas, Rinku Yadav and Rakesh. The identities of the other three injured persons were not immediately available.

About the Azad Market fire, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a call regarding the fire was received at 4.40am. A police team reached there and found that some shops were lit and fire tenders were called immediately.

“Subsequently, the main building where the fire had broken out collapsed. Incidentally, in one adjoining shop of welding, a cylinder blast incident also took place leading to minor injuries to 5 persons who are safe currently,” said DCP Kalsi.

It was not immediately clear who the five injured persons were. Five fire tenders were brought in to douse the flames. As of now, the fire has almost been brought under control. Teams of Delhi Disaster Management are working to remove the debris of the collapsed building. Legal action is being initiated, said DCP Kalsi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON