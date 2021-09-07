Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1,416 families of Covid victims given one-time financial aid of 50,000: Delhi govt

1,041 more applications are being processed after being okayed while the rest are yet to get approval, the statement said.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Delhi has so far recorded 25,083 Covid-19 deaths, most of them during the second wave which hit the city in April-May. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has disbursed one-time financial assistance of 50,000 for Covid-19 deaths to 1,416 families so far against total 6,236 applications received under a government scheme that was notified in June, the government said on Tuesday in a press statement.

Also, 1,041 more applications are being processed after being approved. The rest are yet to get approval, the statement said.

The disbursal of the one-time financial assistance amount of 50,000 began on September 1. Till Sunday, only 660 had received the money against a total of 6,036 applications, HT reported on Tuesday.

A senior government official in the social welfare department said that the amounts were disbursed to 756 more families over Monday and Tuesday.

Delhi’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “Officials will provide immediate financial assistance to beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana. As directed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the application process is being made hassle-free so that people do not have to go around the offices. Instructions to officials conducting the on-the-spot inspection of house to help applicants facing a shortage of required documents.”

Similarly, the government said it has received 3,763 applications for monthly financial assistance of 2,500 to families which lost sole breadwinner to Covid-19, of which 1,257 have been approved till Tuesday, said the press statement.

However, disbursal of monthly assistance amounts is likely to begin from next month, said a senior official in the government’s social welfare department who did not wish to be identified.

Delhi has so far recorded 25,083 total Covid-19 deaths.

The financial assistance scheme was notified by the government on June 23 which includes an ex-gratia assistance of 50,000 for each death, and monthly assistance of 2500 for families losing sole breadwinner and children orphaned by the viral disease.

