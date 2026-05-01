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15 apply for ownership rights in Delhi's unauthorised colonies; none yet for house regularisation

15 apply for ownership rights in Delhi's unauthorised colonies; none yet for house regularisation

Published on: May 01, 2026 07:41 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A week after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched the SWAGAM portal for regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies, 15 residents have applied for ownership rights, officials said on Friday.

15 apply for ownership rights in Delhi's unauthorised colonies; none yet for house regularisation

No application has so far been received for regularisation of houses through the portal, they added.

Officials clarified that the 15 applications received till Wednesday were for ownership rights under the Delhi government's Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana portal.

"The data shown on the portal is real-time. We have not received any application yet for regularisation," an official said.

Under the process announced earlier, residents who do not have ownership rights under PM-UDAY are expected to receive them within a month, after which the MCD will take another month to process regularisation requests, officials said.

To spread awareness about the scheme and encourage more residents to apply for ownership rights and regularisation, officials said awareness drives have been launched in unauthorised colonies.

Officials said a structured timeline has been put in place for processing applications, including GIS survey within seven days, rectification of deficiencies within 15 days, and issuance of conveyance deeds within 45 days.

No physical verification will be carried out by the MCD, as applicant data from the PM-UDAY portal will be automatically integrated into the SWAGAM portal, they added.

Separately, the MCD has received 430 applications from property owners in non-PM-UDAY areas under another regularisation initiative launched in August 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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