New Delhi, A week after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched the SWAGAM portal for regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies, 15 residents have applied for ownership rights, officials said on Friday.

15 apply for ownership rights in Delhi's unauthorised colonies; none yet for house regularisation

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No application has so far been received for regularisation of houses through the portal, they added.

Officials clarified that the 15 applications received till Wednesday were for ownership rights under the Delhi government's Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana portal.

"The data shown on the portal is real-time. We have not received any application yet for regularisation," an official said.

Under the process announced earlier, residents who do not have ownership rights under PM-UDAY are expected to receive them within a month, after which the MCD will take another month to process regularisation requests, officials said.

To spread awareness about the scheme and encourage more residents to apply for ownership rights and regularisation, officials said awareness drives have been launched in unauthorised colonies.

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{{^usCountry}} "From Thursday, we started making announcements through auto-tippers that collect garbage every morning. A jingle is being played in the auto-tippers across all unauthorised colonies, requesting residents to obtain ownership rights and complete the regularisation process," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "From Thursday, we started making announcements through auto-tippers that collect garbage every morning. A jingle is being played in the auto-tippers across all unauthorised colonies, requesting residents to obtain ownership rights and complete the regularisation process," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The MCD is also planning to send direct messages to around 40,000 residents who had earlier secured ownership rights, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCD is also planning to send direct messages to around 40,000 residents who had earlier secured ownership rights, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Awareness camps are also being planned to help residents understand documentation requirements such as property papers, rent agreements, and layout details," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Awareness camps are also being planned to help residents understand documentation requirements such as property papers, rent agreements, and layout details," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The civic body has set up physical help desks at all its 12 zonal offices and empanelled more than 700 architects to assist applicants in filing documents and preparing plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body has set up physical help desks at all its 12 zonal offices and empanelled more than 700 architects to assist applicants in filing documents and preparing plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We plan to process thousands of applications in the coming months. The architect will certify the existing structure and upload the plan, which will become part of the permanent record," another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We plan to process thousands of applications in the coming months. The architect will certify the existing structure and upload the plan, which will become part of the permanent record," another official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said a structured timeline has been put in place for processing applications, including GIS survey within seven days, rectification of deficiencies within 15 days, and issuance of conveyance deeds within 45 days.

No physical verification will be carried out by the MCD, as applicant data from the PM-UDAY portal will be automatically integrated into the SWAGAM portal, they added.

Separately, the MCD has received 430 applications from property owners in non-PM-UDAY areas under another regularisation initiative launched in August 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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