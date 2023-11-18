15-year-old stabbed by 2 teens in NE Delhi

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed, allegedly by two minor boys after he uploaded a video on a social media website of them collecting currency thrown during a wedding procession in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Thursday night, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital for a stab wound to his neck and is out of danger. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (north-east), Joy Tirkey, said the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital for a stab wound to his neck and is out of danger. “We have apprehended the two minors, aged 14 and 15. We have registered a case of attempt to murder at New Usmanpur police station,” said the DCP.

The events leading to the attack began on Wednesday night when the victim was with his two friends at a wedding. The two suspect boys allegedly collected the currency notes being thrown during the wedding procession, said the DCP.

“The victim recorded this on his phone and uploaded it. Since the face of one of the boys was visible in the video, many people in his neighbourhood began asking him about it. That boy asked the victim to delete the video from the social media platform, but he refused,” said the officer, adding that the two boys then stabbed the victim on Thursday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON