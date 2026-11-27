A total of 164 foreign nationals from Indonesia and Malaysia have been rescued after Delhi Police busted what officials described as a “cyber slavery and human trafficking network” – akin to syndicates operating in southeast Asia where Indians are generally forced to work in cyber-scam compounds – operating out of a fake international call centre in Noida, officials said Thursday. A Malaysian national has been arrested.

The syndicate lured people to India with false job promises, confined them in a paying guest (PG) accommodation and forced them to participate in cyber fraud targeting people in their home countries without any pay, police said. (Representative photo) more less

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The syndicate lured people to India with false job promises, confined them in a paying guest (PG) accommodation and forced them to participate in cyber fraud targeting people in their home countries without any pay, the people cited above said.

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The network, police said, is among the first of its kind busts in India involving foreign nationals allegedly trafficked into the country and forced into cyber fraud, joint commissioner of police (crime) Surender Kumar said.

Of the 164 people rescued, 92 are Indonesian nationals and 72 are Malaysian. They were allegedly confined to a 65-room PG accommodation in Noida and made to work at a fake call centre operating from a commercial building in Sector 136. Their passports were seized after they arrived in India, their movements restricted and their access to phones controlled, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Those who resisted or refused to participate in the fraudulent activities were allegedly assaulted by members of the network to ensure compliance, a senior police officer said. The victims were not allowed to leave the PG under any circumstances. They were occasionally permitted to speak to their families back home, but only under close supervision of those running the racket, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who resisted or refused to participate in the fraudulent activities were allegedly assaulted by members of the network to ensure compliance, a senior police officer said. The victims were not allowed to leave the PG under any circumstances. They were occasionally permitted to speak to their families back home, but only under close supervision of those running the racket, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

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The victims were also served substandard food and forced to follow written scripts to cheat unsuspecting people in Indonesia and Malaysia through fraudulent investment platforms, police said.

A 25-year-old Malaysian national, identified as Tan Guan Wei, has been arrested for allegedly running the operation on behalf of two Indian handlers, Sunil Kumar and Sushil Kumar, both of whom remain absconding. One of the two is suspected to be based in Malaysia, police said.

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Wei arrived in India around four months ago on a business visa, allegedly at the direction of the two handlers. His role was to train the Indonesian and Malaysian recruits, prepare the scripts they had to read while making fraudulent calls, and coordinate with counterparts in the two countries to bring more foreign nationals to India, joint CP Kumar said.

The two Indian handlers had been running the fake call centre under the guise of a private firm named SKV Enterprises. They had rented a commercial facility on the sixth floor of a high-rise building in Sector 136, where the call centre had been operating for around three months, and a six-storey residential building housing the victims.

“The accused were paying ₹20.24 lakh per month as rent for the commercial and residential facilities,” Kumar said. The call centre’s monthly rent was ₹8 lakh, while the 65-room PG accommodation cost ₹12.24 lakh a month, he added.

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“The racket was busted after the crime branch’s inter-state cell (ISC) received a tip-off about a fake international call centre operating from a commercial tower in Noida. After verifying the information, a team raided the facility and rescued 164 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals,” said special commissioner of police (crime) HGS Dhaliwal.

A total of 164 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals were found working at the premises. Their questioning revealed that they were allegedly being held against their will and forced to participate in cyber fraud activities. All of them were rescued, officers said.

Subsequent raids at the call centre and the PG accommodation led to the recovery of 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 63 SIM cards, including 31 international cards, and 174 Indonesian and Malaysian passports, besides other incriminating material, Kumar said.

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A case has been registered at the crime branch police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to abduction, human trafficking, exploitation of trafficked persons, unlawful compulsory labour, wrongful confinement, cheating by personation, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. The sections invoked include 138, 143, 144, 146, 127, 318, 319, 351, 61 and 3 of the BNS.

Police have issued look-out circulars against Sunil and Sushil, and raids are underway to arrest them. Sushil is believed to be in India, Kumar said.

The case comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over human trafficking into cyber-scam compounds in southeast Asia. Nearly 7,000 Indian nationals – 6,998 between 2022 and 2025 – were rescued from cyber-scam compounds and fake job rackets in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, according to data shared by the Union ministry of external affairs in Parliament in February.