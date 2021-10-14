165 builders in Delhi fined 53.5L in five days for dust violations

Between October 7 and October 12, Delhi’s environment department recommended environment compensation cess to the tune of ₹53.50 lakh from165construction agencies for violating dust pollution guidelines.

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that in the last five days, the government has conducted 522 inspections of construction sites, out of which 165 agencies were found to be violating dust control norms, following which show cause notices were issued to the firms.

Rai further said that he found “minor violations” during a surprise inspection of a construction site of WHO Building at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in IP Estate on Wednesday. He said the construction agency was warned of a fine if it doesn’t comply with all the dust pollution guidelines within two days.

“I appeal to the people of Delhi that if there is pollution anywhere in Delhi, please complain about it on the Green Delhi app so that immediate action can be taken. To curb vehicular pollution, the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will also start from October 18. To make the campaign a success, tomorrow (Thursday) a meeting will be held with the senior officials of environment, revenue departments, Delhi Police and civil defence,” Rai said.

He added, “Delhi started an anti-dust campaign starting October 7 and it will go on till October 29.”