165 kg narcotics worth 515 crore destroyed by Delhi customs

The customs departmentfrom the Delhi airport on Wednesday said they destroyed nearly 165 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth around ₹515 crore at an incineration facility in the city.

According to the customs commissioner, between April and September this year, Delhi Customs at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport made 89 cases of drug seizures involving approximately 611kg of narcotic substances, including hydroponic weed, heroin and cocaine. (Representative photo)

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The destruction of the narcotic substances was carried out by the high-level drug disposal committee led by its chairperson Shankar Prasad Sarma and other senior officers of the department on Wednesday, the officers said.

Arvind Saran, commissioner of customs (airport and general) said the consignment disposed of included approximately 140 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at around ₹140 crore, and 25 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹375 crore.

“The disposal was undertaken in accordance with the prescribed statutory procedures and safeguards for the destruction of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” said Saran.

According to the customs commissioner, between April and September this year, Delhi Customs at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport made 89 cases of drug seizures involving approximately 611kg of narcotic substances, including hydroponic weed, heroin and cocaine.

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{{^usCountry}} “During this period, 109 drug traffickers were arrested while Delhi Customs continued to guard India’s economic frontier at the IGI Airport. Through sustained enforcement, seizure and timely disposal of narcotic substances, Delhi Customs remains firmly committed to supporting the Government of India’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ and strengthening the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During this period, 109 drug traffickers were arrested while Delhi Customs continued to guard India’s economic frontier at the IGI Airport. Through sustained enforcement, seizure and timely disposal of narcotic substances, Delhi Customs remains firmly committed to supporting the Government of India’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ and strengthening the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” he added. {{/usCountry}}