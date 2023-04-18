A 16-year-old boy used sticks and a cement block to kill the man he lived with in north Delhi’s Kotwali area, near the Red Fort, over the latter’s repeated attempts to rape him, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Delhi: Teenager kills man over repeated rape attempts

The teenager was apprehended from the neighbourhood while he was preparing to flee the city, police said.

The incident came to light on Saturday, when the police received a call about a body lying on the roadside. After speaking to local residents, police discovered that the victim was a 45-year-old street dweller, who used to live with a teenager in a shanty near the Red Fort, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The murdered man worked odd jobs in the nearby Kashmere Gate market, the investigation revealed.

“The boy belongs to Sheikhpura in Bihar and had studied till class 2. He wanted to work in the Mumbai film industry and had run away from home to go to that city. However, he had ended up in Delhi, where he met the 45-year-old man,” said the DCP.

According to Kalsi, the murdered man, over the last few months, had been attempting to rape the boy, but the teenager rebuffed his attempts. On Friday, the man made another such attempt, leading to the teenager murdering him.

A blood-stained cement block and a stick allegedly used in the murder have been recovered, Kalsi said.

Officers said that local intelligence helped the police identify that the boy was allegedly involved in the murder, upon which a search was launched and he was apprehended on Sunday as he prepared to flee the city.

“We produced the boy before a juvenile justice board (JJB) and he has been sent to an observation home for children,” Kalsi said.