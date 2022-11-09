17% UAPA cases still to be probed: Cops to Delhi HC

Nearly 17% Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) cases are pending investigation by the Delhi Police since 2005, while 35% of the cases are yet to be decided by the courts, police told the Delhi high court in a status report.

The statistics were given to the court in response to five appeals by the accused in separate cases who challenged the trial court’s order extending the detention period from 90 days to 180 days.

The details were submitted after the high court, in October, directed the Delhi Police to provide details on a number of UAPA cases in which they filed a charge sheet within a period of 90 days and cases where they sought an extension.

In the report, Delhi Police said they registered 98 cases under UAPA from 2005 to August 7, 2022, of which they investigated 83, and transferred 15 to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Forty of the cases probed by the Delhi Police have been decided by the courts, while 29 are still pending trial, police’s Special Cell told the high court, adding that investigation is pending in 14 cases.

According to Delhi Police, of the 83 investigated cases, charge sheets were filed within the stipulated deadline of 90 days in 40, while an extension beyond 90 days was sought in 20 cases.

In the 14 pending cases still pending investigation, arrests have not been made in 12 cases; arrests have been made in the other two but the 90-day period to file a charge sheet is not yet complete.

Details of the remaining nine cases are “unchecked”, police said.

The high court in October said that it will examine various procedural aspects regarding the extension of this detention period.

One of petitioners, Zeeshan Qamar, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on terror charges in September last year.

The special cell alleged that Qamar and another person were trained by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Pakistan last year. Special Cell officers also alleged that Qamar and another man were asked to conduct a recce of suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs).