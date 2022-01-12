1,700 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 since start of 2022

As many as 1,700 out of the total 80,000 personnel of the Delhi Police have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of 2022, a senior police officer told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

“A total of 1,700 personnel of the force have tested positive for the infection from January 1 to January 12. All of them are doing fine and are under quarantine. They will be joining duty after recovery," the officer said.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held with senior officers of districts and other units, where they were ordered to brief personnel to look after themselves and follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to stop the surge in cases in the police force.

According to the SOPs, which were issued in December last year, an officer of the rank of inspector and above should personally visit the hospitalised personnel or their families regularly.

"In case of outstation cases, video-conferencing with the ailing or their family members be ensured with regular feedback on the health of the ailing personnel," the SOPs read.

All necessary precautions, including wearing masks, sanitising hands, sanitisation of office premises and vehicles and social distancing should be reminded during morning and evening briefings, the SOPs added.

"We have also told the personnel that social distancing should be maintained while they are in their respective barracks and mess. They have been asked to sanitise their keys after their shift while they handover the vehicles to the next shift in charge," Shalini Singh, Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare), said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police is also organising a special camp to administer booster doses to its personnel at the headquarters in Jai Singh Marg. However, such doses will only be administered to those who have completed nine months after taking their second vaccine dose, Singh added.

The national Capital has so far recorded nearly 1.6 million cases due to Covid-19. On Tuesday, the daily tally rose again with 21,259 infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Delhi government has ruled out the possibility of a lockdown but has introduced more curbs to ward off the spread of Covid-19. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all private offices will be closed except those falling under the exempted category. Dine-in services in all restaurants and bars will be suspended.

(With PTI inputs)