17-year-old critical after being stabbed by 5 in Delhi's Kalkaji

Three persons were arrested and two juveniles detained for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old schoolboy who tried to stop them from stalking his 18-year-old sister and passing lewd comments at her outside a government school in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji on Friday afternoon. The boy is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the family said his condition is critical.

The sister has also alleged that the police who reached the spot shouted at her and questioned her claims when she tried to tell them of what had transpired.

Police said a case of attempt to murder, stalking and sexual harassment was registered at the Kalkaji police station against the five suspects.

The incident that happened outside a school attracted sharp criticism from politicians, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi’s law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon’ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov to take appropriate action to address the situation.(sic)” Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.

The chief minister was also referring to the kidnapping and murder of a minor girl from east Delhi’s Khichripur that was reported on Friday. Four men, who had kidnapped and killed the girl, and thrown her body in the fields near Modinagar in Ghaziabad, were arrested on Friday.

The police said the four had planned to extort the girl’s family, but murdered her on finding the police on their tail.

The schoolgirl in the Kalkaji incident, a class 12 student, told the media persons that on Friday afternoon, she and her brother had left school and were walking towards their home when five persons started following them and passed lewd remarks at her.

“When my brother objected to this, a fight broke out between them. They stabbed my brother in the abdomen and fled. I alerted my father and we rushed my brother to AIIMS Trauma Centre. His condition is critical,” said the schoolgirl, adding that she knew the names of the boys who harassed her.

The girl alleged that the policemen who reached the crime scene questioned her claims. They allegedly asked her why there was no blood at the spot, though her clothes were drenched in it.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) RP Meena said the Kalkaji police station received information about the stabbing and a police team reached the spot to learn that the boy was taken to the hospital. The team went to the hospital and were told that he was in surgery.

“The eyewitness (sister) who was present with him at the time of the incident stated that five people followed them and made indecent remarks about her. When her brother objected to that, they started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen before fleeing the spot with the others. We have registered a case,” said DCP Meena.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took cognizance of the incident on Friday and sought a report from the police on the incident as well as action taken on the schoolgirl’s allegations on the police.

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu tweeted about the incident: “There is a situation of deteriorating law and order in the city, particularly for children where they are neither physically nor sexually safe. I met the family at AIIMS, whose son was beaten and stabbed for objecting to molestation bid on his sister. Have passed directions (sic).”

The directions passed by the Delhi child rights body included asking the station house officer (SHO, of Kalkaji police station) to conduct an inquiry into the matter expeditiously and submit a status report by March 3.

The Commission also directed the station house officer concerned to conduct regular patrolling in and around the school around the time when classes get over.

Additionally, the panel also directed the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) to depute at least two civil defence volunteers around the schools once classes are over.

