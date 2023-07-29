Delhi teen raped in Ludhiana by three men

A 17-year-old girl, who ran away from her home in Delhi and was looking for a place to stay in Ludhiana, was allegedly gang-raped multiple times by during the last eight days by three men in a hotel in Ludhiana, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The victim said that the accused took her to a hotel near Subhani Building Chowk and the two along with another friend raped her repeatedly. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, who is a resident of Amritpuri Garhi in south Delhi, reported the matter to the Delhi Police, who lodged a zero FIR on July 26 and sent it to Ludhiana Police for further action. Assistant sub-inspectorof Ludhiana Police Sona Singh, who is investigating the case, said they filed an FIR on July 28. Police summoned the hotel staff to provide details of the accused. The suspects were identified based on the victim’s complaint and the addresses they provided at the hotel in Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that two cases were registered — first a case of kidnapping the day the victim’s missing complaint was filed and then the zero FIR.

“We found the location of the girl through technical surveillance and rescued her. Hence, we registered a zero FIR and sent it to the concerned police station in Ludhiana for further investigation,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

According to the victim, the accused also recorded videos of her and threatened her to not report the matter to anyone. Two of the suspects were identified as Gaurav and Manish, while the third one was yet to be identified.

The victim, in her complaint, said that she ran away from home in after her parents scolded her over some issue. She said that took a train to Ludhiana with a female friend on July 9. Since they had no place to stay, they roamed looking for shelter and came in contact with Gaurav and Manish on July 11, who promised to arrange accommodation for them. She said that the accused took them to a hotel near Subhani Building Chowk and the two along with another friend raped her repeatedly. Police, however, said the victim’s friend was not sexually assaulted. The girl said she returned with the friend to Delhi on July 22 after she came to know about the ill health of her mother and narrated the entire incident to her parents, who took her to the police.

