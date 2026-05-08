18-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, search on for suspects

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy on Thursday evening, police said, adding that teams have been formed to identify and trace the attackers.

Police teams inspected the crime scene and recovered evidence from the spot, they said, adding that two abandoned motorcycles found near the scene have also been seized and are being examined. (Representational image)

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The incident took place around 7.30pm in a narrow lane of the area, where the man was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon and sustained critical injuries, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by one of his friends, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the deceased was a resident of the slums in Kalandar Colony and was currently unemployed.

The victim’s mother alleged that her son had been receiving threats for some time and claimed that she had previously sought help from the local police station in the matter. However, police clarified that the earlier complaint referred to by the family was unrelated to the present murder case and involved different persons.

“A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” a senior police officer said, adding that they were yet to ascertain the motive.

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{{^usCountry}} Police teams inspected the crime scene and recovered evidence from the spot, they said, adding that two abandoned motorcycles found near the scene have also been seized and are being examined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams inspected the crime scene and recovered evidence from the spot, they said, adding that two abandoned motorcycles found near the scene have also been seized and are being examined. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators are now analysing CCTV footage and technical evidence, including digital leads, to establish the sequence of events and identify of the assailants. Local inquiries are also being conducted in the area, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are now analysing CCTV footage and technical evidence, including digital leads, to establish the sequence of events and identify of the assailants. Local inquiries are also being conducted in the area, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No arrests had been made till Friday evening, officers added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No arrests had been made till Friday evening, officers added. {{/usCountry}}

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