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18-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, search on for suspects

The victim’s mother alleged that her son had been receiving threats for some time and claimed that she had previously sought help from the local police station in the matter

Published on: May 08, 2026 10:42 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy on Thursday evening, police said, adding that teams have been formed to identify and trace the attackers.

Police teams inspected the crime scene and recovered evidence from the spot, they said, adding that two abandoned motorcycles found near the scene have also been seized and are being examined. (Representational image)

The incident took place around 7.30pm in a narrow lane of the area, where the man was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon and sustained critical injuries, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by one of his friends, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the deceased was a resident of the slums in Kalandar Colony and was currently unemployed.

The victim’s mother alleged that her son had been receiving threats for some time and claimed that she had previously sought help from the local police station in the matter. However, police clarified that the earlier complaint referred to by the family was unrelated to the present murder case and involved different persons.

“A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” a senior police officer said, adding that they were yet to ascertain the motive.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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