18-year-old stabbed to death in Jama Masjid area, 4 held

An 18-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men following a quarrel in the Jama Masjid area in central Delhi on Wednesday night, the Delhi Police said on Friday. Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, they added.

When police reached the hospital, the family informed them that the incident took place at Matia Mahal Chowk around 12am. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the victim was identified as Mohammad Areeb, a resident of Chitli Qabar.

The arrested suspects were identified as Sehzan, 18, Mohammad Arham, 20, Adnan Ahmad, 18 and Mohammad Kaif, 19.

Police said they received a control room call from Lok Nayak Hospital and were informed that a person was brought in with stab injuries. When police reached the hospital, the family informed them that the incident took place at Matia Mahal Chowk around 12am.

“Areeb and his friend had a heated argument with a group of men from the same locality over a petty issue. It is suspected that the fight was about supremacy in the area,” a police officer aware of the matter said. He added that Areeb was not directly involved in the fight and was only helping his friend, but the suspects targeted him. Areeb was stabbed thrice and an injury on his chest led to his death, the doctors told police.

Police said that with the help of local intelligence, four suspects have been identified and apprehended. After sustained interrogation, further action will be taken, the officer added.

Police said that a case on charges under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention)of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

