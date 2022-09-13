1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi HC
The bench headed by chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while setting aside the orders passed by the disciplinary authority and the Central Administrative Tribunal against the then station house officer of Kingsway Camp police station during 1984 riots, said innocent lives were lost in the riots and the police official “cannot get away” on account of is advanced age of 79 years
Observing that the “nation was still bleeding” years after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the Delhi high court on Monday granted liberty to the competent authority to issue “appropriate order of punishment” to a retired city police officer who allegedly failed to deploy adequate force, make preventive detentions and take action to break up miscreants during the violence.
The bench headed by chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while setting aside the orders passed by the disciplinary authority and the Central Administrative Tribunal against the then station house officer of Kingsway Camp police station, said innocent lives were lost in the riots and the police official “cannot get away” on account of his advanced age of 79 years.
“He may be 100 (years old). Kindly see the misconduct. Innocent people lost their lives. The nation is still bleeding. On that ground, you cannot get away. Age will not help,” said the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.
The disciplinary authority held him guilty of misconduct during the anti-Sikh riots. He had challenged that order before the CAT which was rejected, after which he moved the high court in appeal.
The petitioner assailed the orders before the high court on the ground that he was only granted a “post-decisional hearing” in the matter. Post-decisional hearing is a hearing by the adjudicating authority subsequent to having made a decision or choice.
Setting aside the orders, the court said that the charges against the petitioner were serious and granted liberty to the disciplinary authority to issue a “fresh note of disagreement” and asked the petitioner to respond to it within four weeks. “Thereafter the disciplinary authority will be free to pass an appropriate order in accordance with law. The petitioner has obtained the age of superannuation and therefore the competent authority shall be free to pass appropriate order of punishment keeping in view the date of retirement and pension rules,” the court said.
-
Ludhiana | A shrinking stage for circus artistes
Unsurprisingly then, back in the city after 20 years, the Kerala-based Amar circus performing at Sector 32 GLADA ground is finding it hard to pull in crowds. Due to a lack of interest among the audience, especially the youth, the organisers had to cancel the day's first show on weekdays. The circus has already performed in different cities in Punjab including Mansa, Rajpura, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
-
Road caves in near Ludhiana’s Ishmeet Chowk, traffic to remain disrupted
A major road cave incident was reported near a level crossing on Ishmeet Chowk Road in Shastri Nagar, adding to the woes of city residents — already troubled by inundated roads from hour-long rain a day prior. The incident prompted action from the authorities, with the civic body swinging into action and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Gurpreet Singh Gogi also visiting the spot to inspect the damage.
-
Ludhiana gym owner shoots self with licensed revolver, critical
A 32-year-old gym owner shot Malhotra with a licensee revolver at his gym on Monday morning. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors said he was in a critical condition. He had completed his regimen at the Sandhu Nagar gym as usual before the incident. Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge at the Jagatpuri police post said the 32-year-old and the gym members had left the place at around 11.30 am.
-
Man dies as truck rams into e-rickshaw on Ludhiana’s Brown road
A labourer died, while others suffered injuries after a truck hit an e-rickshaw at Brown road during the wee hours on Monday. Both the truck and e-rickshaw drivers escaped from the spot after the incident The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Nanne. Three of his friends, Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Gulzar and Mohammad Aslam — all hailing from Bihar were living in a rented accommodation in Dhoka Mohalla and worked as daily labourers.
-
After colleges, drugs making way into schools: Punjab governor
Calling the drug menace a major concern for the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said after colleges, drugs had permeated into schools as well. He said that Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India. “While Pakistan cannot fight directly, it has been adopting several other tactics to weaken our youngsters, including supplying drugs.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics