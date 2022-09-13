1984 riots: Nation still bleeding, punish SHO who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the nation was still bleeding from “one of the most unfortunate tragedies”, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Delhi high court on Monday directed the disciplinary authority to issue a fresh order of punishment against a retired police officer, who was charged with the failure of duty and misconduct during the violence.
The petitioner Durga Prasad, who is now 79 years old, was the station house officer (SHO) at the Kingsway Camp police station at the time of the violence and was accused of not making preventive detentions, deploying adequate force and employing sufficient measures in disbursing rioters.
The disciplinary authority held him guilty of the charges and he challenged that order before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which rejected his plea, following which he moved the high court in appeal.
Holding that the allegations levelled against him were serious and the violence had claimed the lives of innocent people, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad said the officer’s advanced age will not come to his rescue in escaping punishment.
“He may be 100 (years old). Kindly see the misconduct. Innocent people lost their lives. The nation is still bleeding. On that ground you cannot get away. Age will not help,” the bench remarked.
Prasad was first accused of misconduct in the 1984 riots in the 1990s and when the inquiry officer submitted a report on the charges against him, the disciplinary authority disagreed with the findings and a fresh charge sheet was issued against Prasad.
The decision was challenged by Prasad before the CAT, which in 2000, asked the disciplinary authority to issue a fresh note of disagreement.
In 2001, the disciplinary authority again held the police officer guilty after serving him with a note of disagreement. Prasad again approached the tribunal, which dismissed his application in 2002.
The petitioner assailed the CAT orders before the high court on the ground that he was only granted a “post-decisional hearing” in the matter.
The court said that the charges against the petitioner were serious and granted liberty to the disciplinary authority to issue a “fresh note of disagreement” and asked the petitioner to respond to it within four weeks.
“Thereafter the disciplinary authority will be free to pass an appropriate order in accordance with law. The petitioner has obtained the age of superannuation and therefore the competent authority shall be free to pass appropriate order of punishment keeping in view the date of retirement and pension rules,” the court said.
DUSIB launches community-based monitoring of toilets, night shelters
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the slums management agency of the Delhi government, on Monday launched a community based monitoring of its 195 night shelters, and public toilets used by nearly 2.5 million people daily in Delhi. The inmates in night shelters often hesitate to report problems to managers in person, fearing a reprisal, but this indirect mode of feedback may encourage them to flag problems, DUSIB officials believe.
India vs Aus T20 tie in Mohali: Fans return home disappointed amid confusion over ticket sales
Hundreds of fans who arrived at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Monday went home disappointed as they were unable to purchase tickets for the India vs Australia T20 game on September 20. The fans were left confused as online ticket sales for all enclosures and blocks, except the student block, started on Monday. For other blocks, tickets can be purchased on the Paytm and Paytm Insider Apps and www.insider.in.
MHA recommends CBI probe into Sonali Phogat’s death
The Union home ministry on Monday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, officials said. The home ministry asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI, an official privy to the development said. The MHA's move came after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting a CBI probe into the case.
Weapons recovery| Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to 10-day Mohali police remand
Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was produced before the Kharar court on Monday, from where he was sent to 10-day police remand. He was brought on a production warrant from Jalandhar. On Friday, around 4pm, the Kharar police had put up a blockade near a school in the city after a tip-off that a black colored BMW car with illegal weapons was coming from Chandigarh to Kharar.
Chandigarh MC to allocate sites to 2,608 vendors
The town vending committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday approved allocation of new vending sites for 2,608 registered vendors under the non-essential service providers' category. The committee also gave approval for exemption of monthly street vending fee for the month of May 2021. At a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, the committee also decided to provide basic amenities at the vending zones, including drinking water facility, light and toilets.
