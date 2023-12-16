2 arrested for man’s murder in Delhi’s Dwarka

Two men were arrested for killing a man due to personal enmity in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar on Wednesday, police officers said on Saturday.

The deceased man was identified as Raj Kumar, 25, said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan. The suspects were identified as Sunil Paswan, 21, and Aman Kumar, 19, both residents of Uttam Nagar.

According to the police, Paswan and Kumar quarrelled with Raj on Wednesday during which Paswan shot Raj with a country-made pistol. “Raj was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Vardhan.

During investigation, the police viewed CCTV footage and learned that two men were involved in the incident. Later, they were apprehended from the Badarpur border, Vardhan said.

“The suspects said that Raj and his friends verbally insulted them on several occasions, due to which they wanted revenge against Raj,” the DCP said, adding that a country-made pistol was recovered from the suspects.

