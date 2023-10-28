2 bodies found in Delhi hotel, ‘suicide note’ recovered

Two bodies, including of a woman were found inside a hotel room near Maujpur Metro Station under Jafrabad Police Station limits here in the National Capital, police said late Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sohrab (28), a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and Ayesha (27), a resident of Loni, UP.

Police claimed they also found a "suicide note" on the spot.

"Sohrab was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope. Ayesha was found lying dead on the bed. There are some ligature marks on her neck," said DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey.

DCP Tirkey further claimed that a half-page handwritten (in Hindi) "suicide note" was found lying on the bed next to Ayesh.

"It appears that both were in love and had decided to end their lives together," DCP Tirkey said.

Police said they received a call about the incident on Friday at 8: 05 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Sohrab (28), a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and Ayesha (27), a resident of Loni, UP. She is survived by a 9-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. Mohd Gulfam (28), the husband of the deceased woman sells gym protein supplements.

During the inquiry, police said it came to light that Sohrab and Ayesha had checked in at a hotel at 1:02 pm and "had booked the room for 4 hours".

"When they did not come out, the hotel staff knocked on the door at about 7:45 pm. There was no response so they called the Beat Constable. The room was opened in the presence of the police," the official said.

The Crime Team and FSL Team have reached the spot to collect the evidence. CCTV footage of the reception and staircase is being examined. Ayesha's husband is being examined, as per police.

"Further action will be taken after the post-mortem examination on Saturday," he said, adding that efforts are being made to get in touch with the family members of Sohrab (deceased).

"Further investigation is in progress," the official said.

