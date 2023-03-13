2 boys killed in ‘animal’ attacks in forested area in Delhi

Two brothers, aged 5 and 7, were found dead within days of each other in a forested area in Vasant Kunj area, killed possibly by stray dogs when they went to relieve themselves, police said on Sunday.

The elder sibling – identified by just one name, Anand -- was found dead first. He went missing on Friday at around 11am before his body was found in the wooded area close to their home. (Representative image)

The boys lived with their family in the Sindhi Basti slums in Rangpuri and their deaths prompted the municipal agency’s veterinary department to launch a dog capture drive following which they caught 19 of the canines in the area.

“There were multiple injuries on the body of the child. which seemed to be caused by any animal bite. Neighbours and locals said there are many stray dogs inside the jungle area and they attack goats and pigs of the neighbourhood. Forensic experts inspected the crime scene and accordingly, a case of murder was registered,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (southwest), Rajeev Kumar said.

The younger sibling – Aditya -- was found dead on Sunday morning. A police official said Aditya went into the forests with a 24-year-old cousin and the two relieved themselves at a distance from each other.

“After sometime, when Chandan returned where he had left Aditya, he found Aditya injured condition and surrounded by stray dogs. A sub-inspector named Mahender from the police station was present in the same area for the investigation of Anand’s murder case. When he heard the noise and came to know about the dogs’ attack on the child, he immediately took Aditya to a nearby hospital in his personal car. However, Aditya was declared brought dead at the hospital. The post-mortem examination of both boys has been done and further action will be taken based on the reports,” added Kumar.

Police are currently only probing the two deaths as cases of animal attacks.

Locals said the two deaths have prompted them to remain armed with sticks.

Speaking to media persons, a woman from the victims’ family, who did not identify herself, said that the family members had searched for Anand for nearly four hours before informing police on Friday. On that day, she said, no one was sure if Anand was mauled by dogs or other wild animals. It was only on Sunday, when the elder cousin saw Aditya surrounded by at least five dogs, that they began suspecting the stray dogs.

“Some of our relatives had gathered at the house to mourn the death of Anand. On Sunday morning, Aditya went to answer nature’s call with Chandan when he was attacked and killed by dogs. Chandan became hopeless after seeing the attack and was not able to decide whether to save Aditya or inform the family members,” the woman said.

An MCD spokesperson said that teams from the veterinary department have been deployed in the area and 19 dogs have been captured. “The dogs will be sent to the sterilisation centre. After checking the sterilisation status, these dogs will be kept under observation for 10 days. They will be administered anti-rabies vaccine. In case, any dog is found to be rabid during the observations, we will take appropriate steps. Otherwise, the dogs will be released in the same area. Regulations do not permit any relocation of dogs.” the spokesperson said.

The drive will continue in the area in coming days.

“Around 20 dogs have been sent to NGOs for observation but regulations say that the dogs have to be returned back to the same location. The residents in the area are very angry and they don’t want these dogs to be returned. We need to relook at the rules,” said Inderjeet Sehrawat, the councilor from Mahipalpur area, and former leader of the house in South MCD.

