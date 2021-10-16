2 Delhi constables arrested for links with Gogi, Bishnoi gangs

The Delhi Police on Friday said they arrested two police personnel for their alleged association with gangs led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail, and Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who was shot dead by his rival gang members at Rohini courtroom last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The policemen, identified as constables Sunil and Deepak, were arrested by the special cell team after they nabbed four members of Gogi and Bishnoi gangs. Police also claimed to have averted a possible retaliation strike to kill jailed gangster Sunil Maan, better known as Tillu Tajpuriya, who was allegedly behind the order to kill Gogi at the Rohini court.

According to police, the four members of Bishnoi and Gogi gangs -- identified as Anuj, Harsh, Sagar Rana, and Sumit -- were arrested on October 3 and their interrogation revealed their alleged links with the arrested policemen.

Police said the four hitmen had come to Delhi on the directions of Bishnoi and his associate Ashok Pradhan, also a gangster, to kill Tajpuriya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators alleged the arrested policemen helped the men find accommodations in Delhi. They were arrested three days ago by sleuths of the special cell, police officials privy to the development said.

The two police constables are currently being interrogated about their involvement with the gang members, a senior police officer said.

Gogi and Tillu gangs have been at war with each other for nearly a decade and their rivalry has claimed dozens of lives.

On September 24, Gogi was being produced in courtroom number 207 at Rohini court complex when two assailants dressed as lawyers shot him dead. The assailants were subsequently gunned down by police.