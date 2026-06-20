2 held for creating fake email ID of senior govt officer

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly creating a fake email account in the name of the director general (DG) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and attempting to solicit donations from scientists and employees under the false pretext of funding a heart transplant for a senior scientist’s wife. Police said the fraudsters attempted to exploit the DG’s identity (Photo for representation)

Police said the complaint was lodged by the DG’s office at the New Delhi Cyber Police Station on Saturday. The DG of ICAR also serves as secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE).

According to the FIR registered on June 13, several ICAR employees and scientists received emails from the address hs9w@hotmail.com. The sender allegedly impersonated the DG and sought financial assistance for the spouse of a senior scientist, claiming she was suffering from a critical heart ailment requiring an urgent heart transplant.

“Upon verification, it was discovered that the aforesaid email account had been fraudulently created and was being to impersonate the DG with dishonest and fraudulent intentions,” the FIR stated.

The email reportedly read: “One of our senior scientists needs our help... his wife is suffering from a critical heart disease that requires a heart transplant... If you would like to donate, please let me know so I will furnish his bank details.”

Police said the fraudsters attempted to exploit the DG’s identity, reputation and official position to solicit money. However, investigators have so far not identified anyone who transferred funds in response to the email.

An FIR has been registered under provisions related to cheating, impersonation and the Information Technology Act. Attempts to contact the ICAR DG’s office for comment were unsuccessful.