Two people injured after shooting at Delhi's Saket court

In a major security breach, unidentified assailants opened fire at Delhi's Saket court complex on Friday, injuring two people.

The injured woman has been rushed to AIIMS, reports said (Image courtesy: ANI)

“Two persons, a woman and a lawyer, have suffered bullet injuries in the firing incident,” Chandan Chowdhary, DCP South, told Hindustan Times, confirming the incident.

It was not immediately known whether it was a targeted attack, or the two were bystanders. Videos circulating on social media, however, showed a woman bleeding from her stomach, writhing in pain.

According to media reports, she was rushed to AIIMS, and her condition is said to be ‘stable.’

(This is a breaking news story).

