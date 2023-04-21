Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two people injured after shooting at Delhi's Saket court

Two people injured after shooting at Delhi's Saket court

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 21, 2023 10:54 AM IST

A woman and a lawyer have sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

In a major security breach, unidentified assailants opened fire at Delhi's Saket court complex on Friday, injuring two people.

The injured woman has been rushed to AIIMS, reports said (Image courtesy: ANI)

“Two persons, a woman and a lawyer, have suffered bullet injuries in the firing incident,” Chandan Chowdhary, DCP South, told Hindustan Times, confirming the incident.

It was not immediately known whether it was a targeted attack, or the two were bystanders. Videos circulating on social media, however, showed a woman bleeding from her stomach, writhing in pain.

According to media reports, she was rushed to AIIMS, and her condition is said to be ‘stable.’

(This is a breaking news story).

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi police
