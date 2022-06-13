2 men arrested for Jama Masjid protest; cops say action likely against 3-4 more

The Delhi Police have arrested two people, two days after a protest by a group of people after the Friday namaz at Jama Masjid demanding the arrest of expelled BJP members Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad, senior officers said on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said the accused have been identified as Mohammed Nadeem (43), a resident of Jama Masjid area, and Faheem (37), who lives in nearby Turkman Gate.

“We have identified three or four more people, and legal action will be taken against them as well,” she said.

On Friday, following the protest, the police had registered a case under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, as the protest was held without permission. However, Section 153A has also been added for “promoting communal disharmony in the area” Chauhan said on Sunday.

Police said they suspect the protest was planned, a claim residents denied.

“If the protesters had come with placards and posters, then there has to be some level of planning,” a senior police officer said.

Residents, on Friday, however, said that there was no call given for the protest in the area.

“Those who have been arrested and identified live in nearby areas. So far in the probe, no suspect was found affiliated to any political party,” the officer said.

On Friday, the protest that began after the Friday namaz, stayed peaceful, and the protesters dispersed after raising slogans.

“As soon as the prayers got over and people came out of the mosque, about 100-150 of them took out placards and started raising slogans. Eventually, more people joined them and over 300 people started shouting slogans against the BJP leaders,” the DCP said, adding that heavy police deployment controlled the crowd and it dispersed within 15minutes.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the shahi imam of the Jama Masjid, in a statement on Friday, said,

“We had no idea any such protest would take place. Jama Masjid usually sees a huge crowd on Friday. Out of so many people, around 50-60 people protested after the namaz. They had papers with slogans written on them and stepped out of the mosque to raise slogans. We don’t know who these people are or where they came from.”