2 rag pickers die after entering into sewer in Delhi

Two rag pickers died after entering a sewage tank near the DSIIDC industrial area, informed the police on Sunday.

"A PCR call was received at PS Bawana today (Saturday) at 7.36 AM that 2 persons who have entered into sewer have not come out and are dead," said police.

On reaching spot, it was found out that four rag pickers were picking waste materials in the DSIIDC industrial area sector 1 and later went near a sewerage line near the road.

Two of those rag pickers namely Abdul Rehman age 21 years and Ramzan age 22 years entered into the sewer to collect the plastic waste material.

While rest two rag pickers Abdul Jabbar age 26 years and Majur Mula age 23 years stood outside.

Abdul Jabbar went into the sewer after the duo didn't come outside. They were dragged outside and found to be in an unconscious condition.

Both were taken to MV hospital and were declared brought dead.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.