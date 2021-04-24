20 patients die at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden hospital due to oxygen shortage

Twenty patients suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19), most of who were admitted to the critical care unit of Jaipur Golden hospital in Rohini, Delhi, died due to low oxygen pressure as the hospital’s oxygen stock ran dry, hospital officials said.

“We lost 20 patients almost all of whom were in critical care unit and on a high flow of oxygen. Our liquid medical oxygen was over by about 10 pm and then we switched over to the oxygen cylinders attached to the main gas pipeline. There was a drop in pressure and the patients could not survive,” said Dr Deep Baluja, medical director of the hospital.

The hospital was to receive its quota of oxygen at 05:30 pm but the supply did not reach it till midnight. Even then, the hospital just received 40% of its allocated quota and is again in a situation of crisis.

“We are again in a situation of crisis, 200 lives are on the line. Last night we were at least able to save most patients. We will not be able to do that today. We have exhausted our backup,” said Dr Baluja. The hospital has probably another 30 minutes of supply left.

Also read: In a new high, India records 3,46,786 Covid-19 cases, 2,624 deaths in 24 hours

This comes a day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the severe oxygen crisis faced by the national capital and “catastrophic” events that may follow if Delhi’s demand for liquid medical oxygen is not met. Kejriwal said some state governments are stopping tankers meant for Delhi to meet their requirement.

“Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?” Kejriwal said during the Covid-review conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.