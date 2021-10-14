Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 2023 G-20 summit to be held in revamped Pragati Maidan: Piyush Goyal
delhi news

2023 G-20 summit to be held in revamped Pragati Maidan: Piyush Goyal

The ₹2,700-crore Pragati Maidan redevelopment project was started in 2018, and will have six new exhibition halls, a state-of-the-art convention centre that can accommodate 7,000, and also has an amphitheatre, as well as parking space for around 4,500 cars, among other amenities.
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, October 12, 2021. Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Union MoS for Commerce & Industry Anupriya Patel are also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_13_2021_000077B) (PTI)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the 2023 G-20 summit will be held at the revamped Pragati Maidan in Delhi, while speaking at the launch of a national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to ensure integrated planning and implementation of infrastructure projects in the next four years.

The plan — PM Gati Shakti – aims to reduce logistics costs and boost the economy with a planned National Infrastructure Pipeline of over 111 lakh crore.

“PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan will give a push and direction to various development plans and will also encourage investments. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 summit will be held here in 2023 for the first time,” said Goyal, minister for commerce and industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on also inaugurated a new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

The 2,700-crore Pragati Maidan redevelopment project was started in 2018, and will have six new exhibition halls, a state-of-the-art convention centre that can accommodate 7,000, and also has an amphitheatre, as well as parking space for around 4,500 cars, among other amenities.

As part of the redevelopment project, a 777-crore traffic regulation project is being implemented by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD). The road improvement project includes the construction of a 1.2-km-long tunnel between Purana Qila Road (near Pragati Maidan Mathura Road) and the Ring Road (near Pragati Power Station), and six underground U-turns on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. These projects are in various stages of completion.

The project was approved by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs in January 2017. An ITPO official said that the revised deadline for the project is August 2022

