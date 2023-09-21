22-year-old woman says mother-in-law attacked her with acid in Delhi

A 22-year-old woman, on Wednesday, approached police alleging that her mother-in-law attacked with her with acid at their residence in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur area on Wednesday. Police registered a case and begun probe. Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 326A (voluntarily causing hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. “The suspect will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the first information report, the woman alleged that a court case she had filed against her in-laws is underway and she had also visited the court to appear for the date on Wednesday and upon return, around 5:30pm, she was on the ground floor of the residence, when her mother-in-law threw acid at her in the presence of her father-in-law and sister-in-law. The victim then went to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital for treatment and made a control room call.

The woman, mother of a six-months old girl, further alleged that she got married in November 2021 and her husband and in-laws have been physically and mentally torturing her since then.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 326A (voluntarily causing hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. “The suspect will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCW said that they received a complaint from the woman who informed the them that she was married two years ago and has a six-month old daughter. “She has stated that after 2-3 months of her marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her. She has alleged that in July 2022 her husband assaulted her which resulted in the miscarriage of her 2.5 months pregnancy,” DCW said in a statement.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has sought a copy of FIR registered along with details of arrests made in the matter. The Commission has also sought copy of complaints received in the past from the complainant against her husband and in-laws, along with details of action taken thereon. The Commission has further asked Delhi Police to provide details of the manner in which acid was procured by the mother-in-law along with action taken against those responsible for selling the same to her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maliwal said, “We have received a complaint of acid attack on a woman by her mother-in-law. The accused must be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken against them. Further, police should investigate the manner in which the accused procured acid. Strict action should also be taken against person responsible for selling the acid.”

EOM