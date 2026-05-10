23 officials reshuffled across key Delhi depts

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Navin Kumar Choudhary, who was serving as additional chief secretary, irrigation and flood control (I&FC), with additional charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), will continue in the I&FC department. He has also been assigned the additional charge of the general administration department (GAD), in a series of bureaucratic reshuffles initiated by the Delhi government, according to an official order issued by the services department on Friday.

According to the order, 23 IAS and DANICS officers across key departments were posted and transferred with immediate effect.

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According to the order, 23 IAS and DANICS officers across key departments were posted and transferred with immediate effect.

As part of the reshuffle, 1997-batch IAS officer Sandeep Kumar was posted as principal secretary of the PWD.

Prashant Kumar, a 2010-batch DANICS officer, has been given additional charge as director of the directorate of information and publicity (DIP). The post became vacant after Sushil Singh transferred to Mizoram in this year.

Vikas Anand, a 2002-batch IAS officer will continue as secretary to the chief minister and retain additional charge of the information and publicity department. He has also been appointed director of union territories civil services (UTCS).

Among other changes, 2000-batch IAS officer Dilraj Kaur, who was awaiting posting, was appointed managing director of the Delhi co-operative housing finance corporation along with additional charge of the Delhi Scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, minorities and Handicapped Financial and Development corporation (DSFDC).

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{{^usCountry}} Nandini Paliwal, a 2003-batch IAS officer, was appointed secretary (vigilance) and given additional charge of secretary (services) and chairperson of the Delhi subordinate services selection board (DSSB), while Yashpal Garg retained charge as secretary (planning) and was assigned additional charge of secretary (land and building) and development commissioner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nandini Paliwal, a 2003-batch IAS officer, was appointed secretary (vigilance) and given additional charge of secretary (services) and chairperson of the Delhi subordinate services selection board (DSSB), while Yashpal Garg retained charge as secretary (planning) and was assigned additional charge of secretary (land and building) and development commissioner. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Niraj Kumar, a 2010-batch officer, who is special secretary, SC/ST/OBC, has been given additional charge as director (social welfare). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Niraj Kumar, a 2010-batch officer, who is special secretary, SC/ST/OBC, has been given additional charge as director (social welfare). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} G Sudhakar, a 2012-batch officer, who was district magistrate of the old Delhi revenue district, has been appointed director of the women and child development department along with additional charge as managing director of the state urban livelihoods mission (SULM). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} G Sudhakar, a 2012-batch officer, who was district magistrate of the old Delhi revenue district, has been appointed director of the women and child development department along with additional charge as managing director of the state urban livelihoods mission (SULM). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yash Chaudhary, a 2017-batch officer, was appointed special secretary (health). He was previously holding charge of director (social welfare) along with additional charge of special secretary (health). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yash Chaudhary, a 2017-batch officer, was appointed special secretary (health). He was previously holding charge of director (social welfare) along with additional charge of special secretary (health). {{/usCountry}}

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Kishore Kshirsagar Lakshman, a 2016-batch IAS officer, will take over as district magistrate of Old Delhi. He was previously posted as special secretary to the Delhi lieutenant governor. Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, a 2020-batch IAS officer, will replace him as special secretary to the Delhi lieutenant governor.

Sanjay Sondhi, a 2015-batch DANICS officer, was made joint director of education. Previously, he was the joint secretary of land and building.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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