2.5k civil defence volunteers to enforce Delhi’s ‘red light on, gaadi off’ drive

The aim of the campaign is to encourage behavioural change among people and to reduce vehicular emissions in the Capital
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai holds a joint meeting with senior officials of Environment, Revenue Departments and Delhi Police regarding the implementation of the 'Red Light on Gaadi Off' campaign, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 11:09 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

At least 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed at 100 traffic intersections across the city to encourage people to switch off their vehicle’s ignition while waiting at traffic signals, as part of the Delhi government’s ‘red light on, gaadi off’ campaign, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Rai, who held a joint meeting with senior officials of the environment, revenue departments and Delhi Police to discuss the implementation of the campaign, said the drive will begin on October 18 and will go on till November 18.

“Around 10 volunteers each will be deployed at 90 intersections of Delhi and 20 environmental marshals each will be deployed at the 10 major intersections of the city,” Rai said.

He added that the campaign will be run in two shifts — the morning shift will be from 8 am to 2 pm, and the evening shift from 2 pm to 8 pm. “Pamphlets appealing to the public on the chief minister’s behalf will also be distributed at intersections,” Rai said.

The major inspections where the campaign will be promoted on a large scale are Chandgi Ram Akhara (Ring Road), ITO Chowk, Rajghat Chowk, Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Crossing, Kadkadi Mod, Barakhamba-Tolstoy Marg Crossing, Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Road Crossing, Madhuban Chowk, Moti Bagh (Ring Road) and Peeragarhi Chowk.

Noting that the aim of the campaign is to encourage behavioural change among people and to reduce vehicular emissions in the Capital, the minister said that the success of the campaign will be determined by public participation.

“We will do our best to ensure maximum public participation in the campaign. To make this campaign successful, we are also reaching out to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), market associations, clubs and NGOs, so that they can spread awareness about the campaign with their platforms,” he said.

The campaign was first launched last year to save fuel and reduce air pollution in the city and was part of the number of measures by the Delhi government to tackle the annual pollution, which begins with an onset of winters in the city. The air quality further plunges into hazardous levels with festivals like Diwali and Dussehra due to the burning of firecrackers.

